Augusta, Ga (WJBF) For city leaders it makes sense, issue 30 million dollars in bonds to fund four shovel ready SPLOST 8 projects, and then use later collections to pay back the bonds.

“The bonding is a good idea; it will enrich the lives of the folks in Richmond County I think it’s a good thing,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

It’s good for Dyess Park, it will pay for a six-million-dollar makeover, but the project will make the old fire station that has served as a community center here for decades obsolete.

But Historic Augusta is calling on the city to save the 133-year-old structure for future use.

“They haven’t used it in a while, and they feel they need a new building we don’t argue with that, but we feel they could have a new building and save the fire station,” said Erick Montgomery, Executive Director of Historic Augusta.

Commissioners will have final say on the Dyess renovations but should saving the fire station be a part of the plan?

“Some of our historical sites we do need to hold onto this is in a historical area,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

“If we do, what are we going to do with it because my understanding is it’s full of mold there’s asbestoses in there so how much will it really cost and that is a burden to the citizens and I am, not willing to say yes keep it,” said Commissioner Francine Scott

“I’ve been all over Dyess Park, I think a lot of people have we all want to see the different parts of it saved at the same time let us discuss it,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

But talks of saving the old fire station may not be cheap in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.