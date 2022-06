AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Thursday, May 2, at 11:03 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to 9th Street at Fenwick Street in reference to an accident involving an individual that had been struck by a train.

Investigation revealed that a male subject was laying between the rails of the railroad tracks when he was struck by a slow moving train.

The subject, who was intoxicated, was transported to AUMC by ambulance with non life threatening injuries.