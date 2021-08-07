Drowning investigation at Phinizy Pond

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)– The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene at Phinizy Pond near Gravel Pit Rd investigating a drowning incident involving one victim.

A group of adult kayakers were at Phinizy Pond when one of the adults went into the water and could not be located after some time.

The search for the body is done for tonight and will resume tomorrow morning at approximately 8 AM.

Any further details will be released once they become available.

