Drowning at Wilkes County home brings total to 6 water deaths in as many weeks

WILKES COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Wilkes County Coroner confirms one person drowned at a home in Washington, Georgia.

The victim, 32-year old Tracey Lynn Milton, was pulled from a private pool on the 600 Spring Street.

Milton was pronounced dead on the scene 8:56 Tuesday night.

The emergency call came in at 8:28 p.m. and Wilkes County Fire and Rescue responded to the home within one minute.

The performed CPR, but were unable to safe Milton’s life.

Wilkes County EMS sent their condolences to the victim’s family:

Tracy Lynn Milton’s death is one of several drownings in recent weeks.