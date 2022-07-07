AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- The program began during the pandemic– a time of uncertainty, yet innovation.

“So, we started what we call an Aerospace Business Incubator, out here at the airport, about two or three years ago– right before Covid-19 hit. And we realized how quickly the new technology was really coming up,” Director of Marketing and Business at AGS Diane Johnston said.

The goal of the Aerospace Business Incubator is to provide entrepreneurs with assistance as they begin to develop.

Augusta Regional teamed up with the University of Alaska to safely integrate drone vehicles into manned airspace.

“We felt like we wanted to partner with them to provide opportunity for folks to come out to the Augusta Regional Airport so that they could test or certify some of their aircraft if they needed to,” Johnston said.

The airport’s marketing and business director says this opportunity benefits responders, educators and more.

“There’s an awful lot of benefits to a community and we want to make sure that we’re here to support our community and that we’re providing a safe environment and that we’re working within the system to improve it,” Johnston said.

The hope is that overtime, this project grows into something many will be able to gain from.

“We’re trying to make sure that the new technologies that are going to be a part of our daily life– in a commercial and in a business way– has the opportunity to grow and to do that safely and securely,” Johnston said.

For more information on how to join, contact info@skyworkxinnovation.com