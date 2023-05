AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following an early morning crash.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on I-20 eastbound at the Bobby Jones westbound exit on Sunday, May 28, at 3:40 a.m. Deputies learned a single vehicle struck the I-20 westbound overpass bridge, and the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

We’re working to learn the victim’s identity.