MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in McCormick, South Carolina.

Troopers say the incident happened Saturday, April 30 at about 6:05 am on Liberty Hill Road, approximately six miles east of McCormick.

The driver was traveling west on Liberty Hill Road, ran off the left side of the road, and overturned. The victim died at the scene.

We’re working to learn the identity of the victim from the coroner’s office.