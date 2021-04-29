Driver killed in Aiken County crash

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a one-vehicle collision on I-20 in Aiken County.

Troopers say the incident happened on I-20EB at mile marker eight.

The driver of a Ford pick-up was traveling East on Interstate 20 and ran off the right side of the road. The driver then over-corrected and ran off the left side of the road and stuck a cable barrier.

The vehicle overturned, and the driver sustained fatal injuries.

We’re working to learn the identity from the Aiken County Coroner’s Office