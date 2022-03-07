BARNWELL S.C. / AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The driver of a crash that happened in Barnwell County, February 24th has died.

The Barnwell County Coroner has identified the victim has Jeffrey McKethan. He died from severe head trauma at Augusta University Medical Center.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says McKethan was traveling North on Osborne road, February 24th, when he crossed the center line, left the roadway, and crashed into a fence.

He was the sole occupant of a 2008 GMC.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.