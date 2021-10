AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) --- It's a cautionary lesson for anyone when it comes to opioid addiction. It doesn't discriminate based on age, education, social class, et cetera. A CSRA local, Jennifer Cook Lariscey wrote a book "Heroine: Fighting To Get Back," years after her husband passed away from addiction which started out after having back problems and being prescribed pain medication.

She thought, they had a fulfilled life but "that perfect life was plagued by a little secret hidden from everyone," she wrote. "But it would soon unravel and fall apart," she continued.