Driver dies following Barnwell County crash last Thursday

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – The driver involved in a crash in Barnwell County last Thursday has died.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

The crash originally happened on Highway 78 just east of Blackville on Mount Zion Road. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Jose Martinez ran off the right side of the road and flipped several times before being ejected from the car.

Martinez was not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he died late last night.