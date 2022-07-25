SAVANNAH, Ga (AP) — Police say four people have been injured after an elderly person accidentally drove through a popular tourist and shopping district in downtown Savannah.

Police tweeted that two adults were seriously injured and two juveniles suffered minor injuries after a driver drove into Ellis Square on Saturday evening.

The square is surrounded by restaurants and shops and features a large water fountain that is a popular attraction for kids to splash around in.

Police did not immediately say what caused the driver to crash or whether the driver would be charged.