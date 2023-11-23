MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – The driver of Ford F-250 is facing charges after law enforcement says he caused a multi-vehicle crash Thanksgiving morning in Martinez. The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Old Evans Rd. and Harden St.

According to Georgia State Patrol, 24-year-old Garrett Devore from Appling was traveling north on Old Evans Rd. He reportedly failed to maintain lane and struck a vehicle head-on. That crash caused several other vehicles to be struck.

The driver of the vehicle Devore hit was taken to a local hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

Devore was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Detention Center. He’s charged with failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended license, serious injury by vehicle, and driving under the influence.

The investigation is still ongoing.