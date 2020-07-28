Drive-thru job fair in Aiken today

AIKEN, Sc (WJBF) – A drive-thru job fair is being held in Aiken, Tuesday, July 28th.
Aiken SCWorks is holding the event from 9:00am – 2:00pm at 1571 Richland Avenue in the back parking lot.
Those interested will remain in their vehicles, drive by, and pick up a bag of opportunities.
