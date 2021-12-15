‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign begins

GEORGIA (WJBF) – The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Georgia State Patrol, GOHS Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) units, and GOHS Traffic Enforcement Network members kicked off the annual ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ holiday DUI education and enforcement campaign by reminding motorists to make the smart decision to never drink and drive.

State troopers and local law enforcement officers are stepping up traffic enforcement during the Christmas/New Year’s holiday season and will take any drunk or drugged driver they find to jail. No excuses! No exceptions!

The increased enforcement effort is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ mobilization, which runs from December 15, 2021 through January 2, 2022.

Georgia law enforcement officers and highway safety advocates are urging anyone planning to include alcohol in their celebration to include a plan for a ride with a sober driver, cab or rideshare.

AAA Georgia will once again offer free tows for those too impaired to drive during the holiday season through the Tow-to-Go program.

The Tow-to-Go program in Georgia offers free tows for a vehicle and a ride for only the driver for up to ten miles from 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 24, 2021 through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022.

More information can be found at 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

GOHS also offers the following tips for having save travels on Georgia roads during the holidays: