AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Sunday, Augusta National hosts the annual Drive, Chip and Putt national finals.

Sunday before the Masters, aspiring golfers from seven to fifteen years old get a chance to play with their peers and compete for a title at the historic Augusta National Golf Club.

The junior golf event is an exciting day for a lot of young patrons.

“It’s really cool,” said Christopher Capers. “I mean, ‘cause just like…it’s not something you see every day.”

Christopher told us that being at Augusta National for the first time gives him a special feeling…

“…like I’m a professional, honestly,” said Capers.

First timer Brody Shepler is preparing to try out for next year’s Drive, Chip and Putt.

“I’m really excited because it’s a great opportunity,” said Brody Shepler. “Nervous because it’s just a big opportunity, I guess.”

And before heading out to the course, Brody gave me some tips on perfecting my drive.

“Pull it, push it back…and then pull it through,” said Shepler. “Yeah, just like that!”

And for some of our youngsters, today is all about being inspired by their peers.

“I’m really excited because the kids are gonna be playing…and I’m a kid,” said Madelyn Gazarov. “And, like, I’ve played golf a little bit sometimes.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing the kids that are driving, chipping and putting today,” said Christopher Gazarov. “To see who’s gonna win, if there is one. And how good they do it.”

Drive, Chip and Putt is a free nationwide program. And qualifying for next year’s finals is open now: https://www.drivechipandputt.com/about.