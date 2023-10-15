AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Paine College students are set to perform “Dreams of Harlem” on Sunday, October 22, to kick off the Harlem Renaissance Festival.

The play focuses on a young filmmaker who wants to sell his screenplay. After being discouraged with several unsuccessful tries, he falls asleep that night and dreams that he awakes in the 1930s on the streets of Harlem during the Harlem Renaissance. There, he met all his idols, including writers Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston, Jesse Redmond Fauset, James Weldon Johnson, musicians and singers Duke Ellington, Ethel Waters, Lena Horne, artists Augusta Savage, and Jacob Lawrence, and the person he most admires, one of the first filmmakers, Oscar Micheaux.

The play is unique, being part of film and live theatrical performances. It also has original music and guest appearances from the actors in the community from Pictures of Life Productions, a theatre company.

The show costs $15, and the play will be at Paine College in the HEAL complex. The tickets will be available at Paine College, through Eventbrite, and at the door.

Professor Zirzeria Wright and John Beveridge joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss more.