Augusta, GA (WJBF) Dr. Randy Cooper has dedicated his entire career to help women in the fight against breast cancer. The beloved surgeon has a deep concern for his patients and their families. He also has a deep faith that carries him through each day. Watch our interview and you will gain valuable information about how to care for yourself and your loved ones. Remember to join us for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoon at 12:30 on NewsChannel 6.
Dr. Randy Cooper discusses diagnosis, treatment of breast cancer
by: Brad Means
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Brad Means
The Means Report first aired in January of 2009 offering coverage that you cannot get from a daily newscast. Forget about quick soundbytes -- we deliver an in-depth perspective on the biggest stories. If they are making news on the local or national level, you will find them on the set of The Means Report. Hosted by WJBF NewsChannel 6 anchor, Brad Means, The Means Report covers the topics impacting your life, your town, your state, and your future.