Augusta, GA (WJBF) Dr. Randy Cooper has dedicated his entire career to help women in the fight against breast cancer. The beloved surgeon has a deep concern for his patients and their families. He also has a deep faith that carries him through each day. Watch our interview and you will gain valuable information about how to care for yourself and your loved ones. Remember to join us for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoon at 12:30 on NewsChannel 6.