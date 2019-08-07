Dr. Pringle taking Superintendent job in North Carolina

(WJBF) – Richmond County School Superintendent Dr. Angela Pringle has been named the new superintendent of the Winston-Salem-Forsyth County School district in North Carolina.

The school board chose her from a field of 43 candidates from across the country.

Pringle came to Richmond County schools from an Assistant Superintendent’s job in Dekalb County just shy of five years ago.

She made history, becoming the district’s first ever woman superintendent.

In that time, test scores and graduation rates have improved.

“It has been an honor to lead the Richmond County School System for the past 5 years. We have seen tremendous growth not only the school system, but across the community,” said Dr. Pringle. “I will be forever grateful for having had the opportunity to serve the children of Richmond County and I look forward to new experiences in North Carolina.”

No word yet on when Pringle will start her job in Winston-Salem. Her last day with the Richmond County School System will be August 30th, pending board approval.

The Richmond County School Board has released a statement, reading in part:

Richmond County Board of Education Members were informed on August 7, 2019, that Dr. Angela Pringle was selected as Superintendent of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System in North Carolina. Her last day of employment with the Richmond County School System will be August 30, 2019, pending board approval. In Winston-Salem, Dr. Pringle will have the opportunity to live closer to her hometown and to be closer to her family. Additionally, she is looking forward to serving the citizens of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County. While the Richmond County Board of Education deeply regrets her decision to depart, it must be emphasized that during her five-year tenure, she worked closely with the Board of Education to help our system make unprecedented strides in student achievement, graduation rates, rightsizing of schools, innovative instructional programming opportunities such as Literacy Centers, Reaching Potential through Manufacturing (RPM), Innovation Academy, and the Performance Learning Center (PLC), as well as implementation of the strategic waiver plan, community engagement, and receipt of an excellent report from AdvancED. At this point, our school system is riding a wave of success due in no small part to Dr. Pringle’s tireless initiatives and follow-through.

