Dr. Dre says he’s ‘doing great’, will be home soon after suffering brain aneurysm

(WJW/AP) — Hip-hop legend Dr. Dre says he is “doing great” and will be out of the hospital and back home soon after suffering a brain aneurysm.

He posted an update on Instagram late Tuesday night.

In it, he said: “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

TMZ reported earlier Tuesday that Dr. Dre, 55, was rushed to the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Tuesday.

Doctors were working to find out what caused the brain bleed.

Several celebrities sent well wishes to Dre after the news Tuesday:

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, has produced hits for Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and more. He’s won six Grammys.

Born in the Southern California city of Compton, he broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A., producing the group’s groundbreaking 1988 debut album, “Straight Outta Compton.”

Dre produced his own hits and multiplatinum albums, along with crafting music for many others including Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Jay-Z, Nas, Busta Rhymes, the Game and Anderson .Paak. He also found success outside of the rap genre, producing pop hits for Gwen Stefani and Mary J. Blige.

Dre founded Beats Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Iovine and six years later they launched a streaming subscription service, Beats Music. Apple acquired both in a $3 billion deal in 2014.