AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — South Carolina author Dr. Walter Curry will hold a book signing and discussion about the impactful life of Nickie Mae Winn Corley, an African American entrepreneur, civil rights activist, and advocate of women empowerment. The event will be on January 13, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lucy Craft Laney Museum.

Nickie Mae Winn Corley, a prominent entrepreneur in Aiken, South Carolina, played a significant role in the Civil Rights Movement, having met Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during his travels in the state. The presentation will delve into the remarkable life of Nickie Mae Winn Corley, who owned beauty salons across South Carolina, supported the Civil Rights Movement financially, and advocated strongly for women’s empowerment in her family and community.

The presenters include Dr. Walter B. Curry, founder of Renaissance Publications, LLC, and cousin of Nickie Mae Corley, along with Brenda Wright-Lucas and Nickie Murphy, both granddaughters of Nickie Mae Winn Corley.

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a historic mug featuring Nickie Mae Winn Corley and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Additionally, Renaissance Publications, LLC’s award-winning book, “The Thompson Family: Untold Stories From The Past (1830-1920),” will be available for purchase. This book explores the family story of Nickie Mae’s in-laws, Joshua & Queen Thompson Corley, who experienced the challenges of sharecropping in rural Aiken County before the Civil Rights Movement.

A percentage of the proceeds from photo and book sales will contribute to supporting the museum.

To register for the event, interested individuals are encouraged to call 706.724.3576.