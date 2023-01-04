BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Campbell Circle and its surrounding area in Hephzibah appears to have gotten the most damage following severe weather in Burke County on Wednesday morning.

Although it was raining fairly heavily that morning, residents we spoke to said they noticed a shift in the weather, and a “darkness” at around 10 o’clock a.m. that went on for about 30 minutes.

“At first, the lights started blinking, and the I looked out of the window and I saw that these two front trees moving back-and-forth really heavy and it got real dark,” said Jerry Smith, who lives in Campbell Circle. “And almost, you couldn’t see outside. The rain became really pounding and pouring. It was a little bit scary.”

Captain Jimmy Wylds with Burke County Sheriff’s office said they received calls just before 11 o’clock that morning about severe weather damages in the area.

They employed their emergency response team, and helped EMA with the fallen trees and power lines.

“I understand that there was one house where we had to help get a lady out of the house because of the damage, but the other than that, there’s no reports of injuries,” Captain Wylds said.

The National Weather Service is sending teams out on Thursday to confirm what kind of weather exactly happened there.

“People will call in, they immediately said a tornado’s touched down, and of course when you look at the damage that’s what you’ll think,” Captain Wylds said. “But not being a weatherman, you know, I’ll leave that to the experts. But, it could’ve been a tornado or a micro-burst or what have you.”

People who live there are just happy that no one was hurt, and said it was an experience like no other.

“It’s definitely the most extreme thing that’s happened since I’ve lived here,” Jerry Smith said.

Captain Wylds wants to remind people to not try to remove power lines from trees themselves, and they can call the Sherriff’s Office for assistance with power outages and damages.