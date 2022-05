NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Downtown Spring Fest is happening in North Augusta, Saturday, May 21st, starting at 10 a.m.

It’s a free event that will feature artists, over 40 food vendors, live music, and more.

Live music will feature Tanner Duckworth, Chris Ndeti, Jaycie Ward, Tom Reed & Dave “Muz” Mercer.

The goal of the event is to showcase North Augusta and it’s growing presence downtown.