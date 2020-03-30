Downtown intersection partially blocked due to downed power lines

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Georgia Power and AT&T crews are repairing downed power lines from an accident this morning. 

15th Street between Laney Walker Blvd and Walton Way is blocked, and officials are asking motorists to find a different route. 

 One lane has been opened up for vehicles to travel but there will be delays. 

