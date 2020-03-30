Downtown intersection partially blocked due to downed power lines

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Georgia Power and AT&T crews are repairing downed power lines from an accident this morning.
15th Street between Laney Walker Blvd and Walton Way is blocked, and officials are asking motorists to find a different route.
One lane has been opened up for vehicles to travel but there will be delays.
Latest Headlines:
- Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones, tested for COVID-19 after symptoms worsened
- Local counties graded on social distancing
- Hillsborough sheriff asks for leads in missing persons cold case from ‘Tiger King’
- ANGC pledges $2 million to the CSRA to help battle COVID-19
- Reward increased for information on a December 2019 murder