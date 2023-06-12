AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Soon, pedestrians in downtown Augusta will have a new walkway between James Brown Boulevard and the Augusta Common. It’s all part of $225 million in grants from Governor Brian Kemp and the state of Georgia.

Augusta received more than $5.6 million of those funds for several projects.

Rendering Jones Alley. Courtesy Downtown Development Authority.

Last week, the Downtown Development Authority announced that more than $1.7 million would go toward transforming Jones Alley.

The new space will have communal areas, greenery, safety bollards, and full ADA access to the Alley and Common.

Plans are still in the works, but Commissioner Jordan Johnson said the idea it that it would be capable of holding food trucks, live music, and art. He explained that projects like this are needed to keep downtown Augusta alive.

“Jones Alley has just been in disrepair for quite some time. And so this is an opportunity to take an area in downtown that doesn’t have any type of activity or traction, and turn it into a destination. I’ve always said downtown Augusta ought to be a destination place and this certainly adds to that,” Johnson said.

Improvement projects are also coming to both Boykin Road Park and May Park.

The biggest piece of that pie is going towards May Park with $2.2 million earmarks for renovations and upgrades.

Johnson said both the building and grounds need work. He explained the building is more than 50 years old and that minor repairs and upgrades won’t cut it anymore. He said the outdoor basketball and tennis courts need to be redone and so does the gym inside.

Johnson said he is grateful for the funds to do what has been needed for years.

“The possibilities, again, are so large as to what we can do with some of our great parks in Augusta. I’m just grateful to be at the table, because certainly the residents have been asking for some type of work to happen at May Park for some time,” explained Johnson.

There is no word yet on a start date for any of these projects.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.