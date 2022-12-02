AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Local businesses are bringing Holiday joy with Christmas window decorations, it’s part of a contest with the downtown development authority.

NIKITA: It’s the 4th annual Downtown Augusta Decorations Crawl, and businesses are making spirits bright for passers-by who see their festive window decorations.

“It’s a great way to get there visibility out to the community we have the Christmas tree light up happening this weekend tomorrow and that’s super exciting down at the Augusta common and we’ve got the Christmas parade it’s a night parade this year 6 PM on Saturday, December 10 so what that means for businesses is everyone gets to see their stores lit up and hopefully thinks about stopping in and shopping with them” said Katherine Bonner, Downtown Development Authority.

32 businesses have entered the competition, some are new to downtown and hoping their participation leads to more exposure for their businesses.

” We are Augusta premier city club and we offer membership to business owners professionals influencer’s and artist” said Natonia Tillman, 10 Twenty Eight.

Judges walked throughout downtown to determine the best decorated window. The community will also get a chance to vote online.

“Definitely to participate in and then also to kind of spread some holiday cheer its the holidays so we would definitely want to take part in that as well” said Rasheeda Evans, 10-Twenty Eight

The contest has four special categories with a total of seven judges this year.