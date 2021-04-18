Double murder investigation in Mart

Two men are dead and a third is in the McLennan County Jail accused of Capital Murder Sunday morning.

Authorities say gunshots were first reported around 2 a.m.in the 11oo block of East Texas in Mart, and officers arrived soon after that. They found two men shot in the head: 22-year-old Sabin Kabitza and 20-year-old Jacob Ybarra.

Officers arrested Zamar Kirven, who is now in the McLennan County Jail facing a Capital Murder charge.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says the three men played high school football together.

Kirven played for the University of Houston as a linebacker.

Sheriff McNamara says this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released later.

