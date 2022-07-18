AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is seeking public feedback on project updates on a proposed solution to replace the existing 13th Street Bridge.

The Bridge stretches over the Savannah River between Augusta, Georgia, and North Augusta, South Carolina.

The replacement would expand recreational opportunities and make way for a safer space for drivers.

The public has until August 11, 2022, to share comments with local officials.