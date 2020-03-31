Donating during the coronavirus pandemic

CSRA (WJBF) – The two largest donation organizations in the CSRA are following different protocols during the virus outbreak.

The Salvation Army tells NewsChannel 6 that they are not taking any donations at this time. The thrift stores located in Aiken and Augusta are closed until further notice by order of Salvation Army Major Douglas McClure.

A representative from Goodwill industries says they ARE taking donations at all locations in the CSRA. We’re told they set those items aside until they are cleaned thoroughly before allowing them to be purchased.

Goodwill Thrift Store & Donation locations:

3835, 3179 Washington Rd suite A, Augusta, GA 30907

3120 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906

4074 Washington Rd, Martinez, GA 30907

Latest Headlines: