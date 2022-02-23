Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Outgoing administrator Odie Donald is giving city leaders some last-minute advice.

After 15 months on the job Donald is stepping down Friday.

Commissioners holding an exit interview on the projects that lay ahead.

There’s 12 million dollars in rescue act funds right now un-designated.

Donald’s telling commissioners some of those funds can be used to plug future budget holes.

“Because the more we do we will always have some holes there that you won’t have to use for your general fund because our general fund is what’s not growing at a rapid rate even though the demand is growing so in the meantime it will allow our budget to grow without going into reserves,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

Donald telling commissioners other important issues coming up include funding for blight reduction, and the agreement with Gold Cross to provide ambulance service.