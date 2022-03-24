CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Dominion Energy customers could start seeing higher prices on their energy bills come May 1.

Dominion Energy is asking the Public Service Commission of South Carolina to approve the request for a rate increase, citing rising natural gas, oil, and coal prices. They also say that the company has started purchasing more solar power which contributes to the overall cost increase for the company.

If approved, residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity would see their monthly bill increase by approximately 5.19%, which is equivalent to about $6.53.

Annually, the Public Service Commission reviews the costs Dominion Energy incurs for purchasing and transporting fuel to operate generation facilities and based on that review authorizes the company to adjust electric rates accordingly.

In July 2021, Dominion Energy was approved to raise prices by about $1.81 for the average South Carolina household.

According to a spokesperson, Dominion Energy South Carolina saw its annual fuel costs rise by nearly 50% from 2020 to 2021. As result, the company is predicted to be approximately $142 million under-collected on fuel costs.

Currently, about 20% of what a residential customer pays for a kilowatt-hour of electricity represents the cost of fuel to operate Dominion Energy South Carolina’s power plants.

Dominion Energy South Carolina provided the following statement:

“Dominion Energy maintains a diverse portfolio of electric generating facilities utilizing many different fuel sources. Although we have taken steps to minimize this year’s fuel cost adjustment so that customers see the lowest possible impact to their bills, we must recover the costs of purchasing and transporting fuel to produce the electricity our customers rely on every day. These fuel costs are a direct pass-through to customers, as Dominion Energy does not earn a profit on this portion of electric rates.” Rhonda Maree O’Banion- Dominon Energy South Carolina spokesperson

The request goes before the Commission on April 7 with a decision excepted later that month.