GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown woman called police after her ex-boyfriend allegedly beat her…again.

According to an incident report from the Grovetown Police Department, 38-year-old Johnathan Jermaine Mathis and the victim broke up and he was packing his things to move out of their home when an argument began over a t-shirt.

The victim said when she went to her bedroom to change out of the t-shirt in question, she accidentally closed the door on Mathis’ foot; setting him off. Mathis allegedly took both the victim’s phone and her daughter phone so police couldn’t be called and proceeded to began hitting the woman in her face.

The woman said all her children were present when the abuse began. She also said her children attempted to get Mathis to stop hitting her when he pushed them out of the way.

When police arrived, they found the victim with a busted lip and a bloody nose. The children had minor cuts and bruises.

Grovetown Police said this is the second time in as many months that this suspect has been accused of attacking this victim in front of children.

He was warrants on file for Battery, Family Violence X 2 and Cruelty to Children. He is to believed to be driving a 1999 Black Dodge Durango, Ga tag 2SBY9158.

If you know of Johnathan Mathis’ whereabouts, please call 911 or the Grovetown Police Department at (706) 863-1212.