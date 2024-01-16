EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – More than 2,000 people sought refuge at SafeHomes of Augusta last year. And more than likely, others went to Cumbee Center or never reported. After the deaths of four people due to murder-suicides over the past couple of days, experts share there are some warning signs when it comes to domestic violence.

“It saddens me because we work as part of SafeHomes so hard to make sure that people know that we are a resource,” said SafeHomes Executive Director Aimee Hall.

Those who work in domestic violence centers have grappled with hard hitting news since Sunday. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a murder-suicide on Holden Drive that night. The coroner later identifying those involved as 41-year-old Rebecca Williams, who was shot, and 43-year-old Michael Williams, who shot himself. Then Monday, another apparent murder-suicide at an Aiken gas station on Richland Avenue West. Aiken Department of Public Safety arrived that morning and found 43-year-old Tiffany Britt shot by her husband, 55-year-old George Britt, who turned the gun on himself.

“The national stats is 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men are going to experience domestic violence in their lifetime,” Hall shared.

And Tuesday morning, a killing averted. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports Paul Ashmore called 911 and reported that he hit his wife in the head with a baseball bat. He also reported holding a knife to her before she ran away to safety at a neighbor’s home. While Ashmore’s wife lives and he sits in jail facing aggravated assault charges, many more suffer at the hands of an abuser.

“It’s not always a bruise,” Hall said. “If you’re a family or a friend and you notice that they’re not coming around as often, that they’re not allowed to come around, so the isolation.”

Also, Hall said other warning signs include being timid or in fear or rushing to get home before a partner to ensure everything is in order. Emotional abuse happens too, like name calling. But victims can get out and do it safely.

“When a victim decides to leave the abuser that’s the most dangerous time,” she explained. “Just say you’re in the home, try to be where you can always get out, out of the door, in the bedroom. If there is a way to videotape, videotape what going on so that there’s evidence. To have you a bag sitting on [the] go. Maybe leave that bag with a family or a friend, hide it in your trunk.”

Hall said to keep important documents and a stash of money with that bag if you can, so that you can smoothly transition. And turn the location tracking off all devices. For loved ones, she said to listen, don’t judge.

To get help from SafeHomes of Augusta, call 706-736-2499. You can also click here.