Dolly Parton plans to be on the cover of Playboy

Dolly Parton accepts the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

(CNN) – Dolly Parton wants to appear on the cover of Playboy again.

The country music legend half-jokingly says she wants to do that next year when she turns 75-years-old.

She told “60 Minutes Australia” that “I thought it would be such a hoot if they’ll go for it, i don’t know if they will.”

In 1978, Parton became the first country singer to make it on the cover of magazine.

Whe wore Playboy’s iconic bunny outfit, ears and a bow tie.

In addition to possibly making a return visit to Playboy, Parton says she plans on still making music.

Latest Headlines: