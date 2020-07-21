ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are reversing their mask requirement, now saying they will no longer require them.
Instead, the retailers will “request” that customers wear them.
Nearly two weeks ago, the retailers’ policies stated shoppers, vendors and employees must wear face masks, but now they say they will require masks only if they are mandated by state or local rules.
The stores’ parent company hasn’t said why the change was made.
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of the Winn-Dixie grocery store chain, has also changed course, now saying it will require all customers to wear masks starting July 27. The mandate reverses a mask policy it announced last week of only “encouraging” the use of masks.
The announcement came shortly after President Donald Trump called mask-wearing “patriotic” in a tweet, but the company denied it had anything to do with that.
Other retailers requiring masks include Lowe’s, Home Depot, CVS, Target, Walmart, Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co., among others.
Latest Headlines:
- Dollar Tree, Family Dollar will no longer require face masks at all stores
- Newsfeed Now: Veteran catches baby from burning building; “Cat burglar” goes viral
- Georgia police chief back on leave in shooting inquiry
- Missouri woman donates lottery win to officer recovering from gunshot to head
- ‘We don’t know what else to do’: Video of crowded Broadway increases tensions