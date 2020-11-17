DOJ Gang Grant for $230,000 awarded to Richmond County Juvenile Court

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A nearly quarter-million-dollar award from the U.S. Department of Justice will address the need for resources to prevent at-risk youth in Richmond County from becoming involved in street gangs.

Awarded for the support of Richmond County Juvenile Court, the $230,000 grant from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention 2020 Comprehensive Anti-Gang Programs for Youth is aimed at supporting the Richmond County Youth Aiming for Success, or YAS, program, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

“Voices across the Augusta area echo what we know to be true: that children in our community are increasingly involved in street gangs and criminal activity, and both are a dead end,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “This DOJ award will provide a solid, accountable base of support for court and community programs aimed at strengthening families while undermining the malignant influence of gangs.”

Under the grant, Richmond County Juvenile Court is charged with using juvenile justice programs to promote youth and families; to encourage family structures through socially controlled activities; to deter youths from gang involvement through community-based mentoring programs; and demonstrate that the practices and services delivered through the program are supported by research. The court’s activity tracking system will be used to measure the program’s success.

