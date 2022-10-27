CSRA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Lincoln County School District and the Thomson Police Department applied for and received grant money from the U.S. Department of Justice to help increase public safety.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep our kids as safe as possible, and if we don’t do that, then we’re not doing our job in my opinion,” said Dr. Sam Light, the Lincoln County superintendent.

The school district is getting more than $270,000 for new security technology for its elementary, middle and high school.

Included in this is state-of-the-art surveillance cameras and doors that are connected to them, that all can be locked with the push of a button.

“Upgrading the cameras, upgrading the entryways, trying to keep everyone out that we don’t want in,” Light said. “But not causing a hassle for someone that should be in, like for the children.”

The Thomson Police Department was awarded almost $10,000 for 18 new body cameras.

“It’s a very critical tool that officers can have out there and it benefits not only the police department,” said Police Chief Courtney Gale. “But also the community, and its entire purpose is transparency.”

Gale said the new cameras were a necessity at the department.

“Technology, as everyone is aware of, is expensive” she said. “And for smaller agencies like ourselves, it is demanding on our budget. So, I can’t say how thankful we are.”

Chief Gale said she expects the installment to be active in February 2023, and Dr. Light said he hopes the upgrades will be ready by June 2023.