****WARNING: Details of this article are EXTREMELY disturbing****

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2064 Magnolia Parkway in Grovetown after a neighbor told law enforcement no one had been seen at the home since October 2023.

When deputies got there and looked through the windows, they saw the inside was covered in feces and the furniture was destroyed.

Reports say deputies saw a small, emaciated pitbull inside the home. They also noticed that the dog a chewed a hole through the wall from the kitchen to the garage.

Animal Services was called to the property.

Deputies say after not being able to make contact with the homeowner, identified as Margaret Nevils, they forced their way into the home, accompanied by Animal Services.

Once the pitbull was removed, law enforcement began to further investigate. They found blood was seeping from the freezer. Deputies noticed a black trash bag inside the freezer with an animal foot sticking out.

There were multiple bags in the fridge and freezer which contained dog carcasses.

In total, 3 dog carcasses were found in the fridge and 3 in the freezer.

As law enforcement continued to investigate, they found multiple locked bedrooms doors. Inside the master bedroom they located 3 deceased dogs around the room on the floor in various stages of decomposition.

In the spare bedroom, there were multiple empty dog cages with another piece of furniture that was also shredded.

In the last bedroom, they found items belonging to a child or teenager.

The Sheriff’s Office says no human remains were found on the property.

41-Year-Old Margaret Elizabeth Nevils is charged with Animal Cruelty.