AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Golden Harvest’s Master’s Table Soup Kitchen fed over 200 community members Thanksgiving feasts on Thursday.

Master’s Table is the largest soup kitchen in Georgia and has been preparing for this day for more than a week.

This is the first year since the start of the pandemic Thanksgiving dinner has been served inside the facility.

“Our guys will be inside, sitting at the table with each other, across from each other, being able to really have that Thanksgiving feeling and feast among each other sitting down and not in the courtyard,” said LaDonna Doleman, the manager at Master’s Table.

It’s one of its biggest events of the year, and it’s not letting food costs take a bite out of it.

“I know we’re all feeling it when we go into the grocery store and we’re checking out, things are just more expensive and over the holidays it’s hard for a lot of families,” said Abby Muehlfeld, the vice president of marketing for Golden Harvest. “So, it’s more important now than ever for us to be able to give back to our community.”

In the past year, Golden Harvest served around 12 million meals. Workers said that more people have shown up at Master’s Table this year than ever before.

“Hunger is real, and feeding the community is a big thing. At Golden Harvest, that’s what we do,” Doleman said. “Every meal matters.”

Turkey, dressing, casseroles, vegetables, homemade pies and cakes were staples of the feast.

“Doctors write prescriptions, I write recipes. My recipes are medicine,” Doleman said. “I love to feed people.”

Volunteers are urging other community members to get involved.

“The organization needs volunteers, they need donors, they need potential board members,” said Harris Weinstein, a volunteer and board member at Golden Harvest. “There’s just so many opportunities to be involved and help.”

Volunteers and workers at Golden Harvest say it means the world to them to give back to people who need it, especially during this time of year.