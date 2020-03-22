Doctors Hospital to host emergency blood drives to help patients

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Doctors Hospital will host emergency blood drives this week.

The blood drives will be held on Monday, March 22nd and Tuesday, March 23rd from 10:30am – 4:00pm in MOB1 Classroom 113.

In order to maintain social distancing and reduce crowded waiting rooms, they are asking everyone to please register for appointments here or the American Red Cross Blood Donor app. If all appointments are taken, walk-ins are still welcome.

And a reminder for those participating, complete the Rapid Pass on the day of the blood drive before registration. Print the Rapid Pass or take a screenshot of it and bring it along with a photo ID with your date of birth.

