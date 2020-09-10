Doctors Hospital hiring 137 nurses over the next four months

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Doctors Hospital plans to hire 137nurses over the next four months to grow their front line team.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Doctors Hospital has avoided layoffs and furloughing its full-time workforce. Now, the hospital is hiring for nurses, technicians, and other front-line positions.

The hospital will be hosting a hiring event for Registered Nurses on September 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

To register for the event, click here. Those interested in applying to join the Doctors Hospital team are encouraged to visit the careers section of Doctors-Hospital.net for the latest information on hiring events and open positions.

Latest Headlines: