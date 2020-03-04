Doctors Hospital to start screening, limiting hospital visitors to help protect against Coronavirus

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Starting Wednesday, March 4, visiting a loved one at Doctors Hospital will come with several additional steps and some restrictions.

According to officials with HCA South Atlantic, administrators at Doctors Hospital have chosen a proactive approach to addressing the public health crisis posed by the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Beginning immediately, only two guests per patient will be allowed to visit between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

While no patients receiving care at Doctors Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, traffic into the hospital will be limited to three entrances: the ER, the Wound Center, and the main entrance.

Additionally, all visitors to the hospital will be screened by answering a series of questions about recent travel and current health.

“We are grateful that we’ve not seen impact locally of this new coronavirus, COVID-19,” says CEO Doug Welch. “Our goal is to take every precaution to keep our patients, our caregivers and our community safe by avoiding any spread of this virus should it come into our community.”

The precautions not only protect patients and members of the hospital faculty and staff, according to a spokesperson for HCA South Atlantic, but also will help identify individuals who might be potential carriers of COVID-19 and in need of immediate care.