Doctor provides tips on preventing Glaucoma

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. More than 3 million people in the United States have glaucoma. The National Eye Institute projects this number will reach 4.2 million by 2030, a 58 percent increase. It is the leading cause of blindness in African Americans and people from the Caribbean, but there is a simple way to prevent the devastating effects of glaucoma, don’t skip your eye care visits.

Director of Glaucoma Services and President of Advanced Eyecare of New York Dr. Daniel Laroche joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more about the disease and the importance of year-round eye health.