AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – Prices at the pump are expected to hit a new high following the President’s ban on Russian oil. While that will cause a headache for drivers, it’ll also bring some burdens for local businesses.



“Just last week’s price to this week’s price would cost me about 15 grand difference,” said Adam Willis the President of F&W Transportation.



Diesel gas fuels more than just the trucks here at F&W Transportation but it’s what keeps the entire business afloat. Adam Willis the president at F&W says their trucks can go about 800 miles off of a full tank of gas.



“So, if we buy them today, we’re hoping to save a few cents a gallon,” said Willis.



He says oil uncertainty because of the Ukraine-Russia conflict is causing gas prices to go up… has a direct impact on his business.



“Alot of time it passes on to the customer,” he said.



F&W handles shipments all across the United States. They do long haul for companies like EZ GO John Deere and Kimberely Clark and the list goes on. So when gas goes up, businesses hike up shipping costs, that’ll directly impact buyers.



“Our hope is to avoid price increases to the customer as much as possible,” said Kevin McCarty.



McCarty is the owner of Matina’s Flowers in Augusta, and while he says they’re hoping to not increase costs for people ordering flower delivery, he says spikes in gas prices will be hard for business owners to navigate.



He says, “Unfortunately a lot of small businesses are going to feel the pressure established or not. At some point some people are going to unfortunately have to raise prices or even if they’re not delivering they’re going to have to raise prices. I think the cost is probably going to get pushed more on the customer in general.”



And not just for the customers but for workers who have to get to and from work. Both these business owners are hoping this doesn’t last for too long, but AAA spokesperson Tiffany Wright says it’s too early to tell.



“I like to think that we’re going to be able to see some relief you know, maybe by labor day, but I don’t expect to see any relief before memorial day. I think we’re going to have some of the higher gas prices that we’ve seen for memorial day,” said Tiffany Wright, a spokesperson with AAA.



Wright says it’s not just the oil ban that’ll cause a spike ahead of memorial day. She says there are three contributing factors.



She says. “We have mask mandates being lifted so people are getting really excited about traveling and majority of those traveling are probably going to be doing so by road trips. So we have demand, that’s probably going to have a huge spike, we now have a switchover to a more expensive summer blend of oil, we have tensions across the globe, high oil prices, I mean what else can we throw in there.”



She says the best thing for people to do right now is not panic buy on gas. That’ll only cause gas prices to go up even more.



“We can’t control what we see at the gas pump every day, but there are some steps we can take to conserve some fuel and what I mean by that is you know if you’re commuting to work maybe carpool. If your car has excess weight in it, remove that weight,” she said.



Wright says the one thing that you’ll have to do is make sure your car is properly maintained. Also, try to minimize those daily errands you run. NewsChannel 6 also asked Wright can we expect to see gas prices hit 6 or 7 dollars in the coming months.



“I can’t say how high they will go but I can say i didn”t epect ot be talking about 4 dollar gas in March either.”