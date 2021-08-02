DJJ to hold job fair in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will hold a Job Fair in Augusta, on Wednesday, August 4TH, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

DJJ is currently looking to hire Juvenile Correctional Officers (JCO), Housekeepers, and Food Service Workers for the Augusta Youth Development Campus and Regional Youth Detention Center.

On-site interviews will be conducted, along with contingent hiring offers.

Individuals interested in applying should bring their valid driver’s license or two forms of identification.

Candidates hire for the Correctional Officer position at the Augusta Youth Development Campus will receive an additional 10 percent in pay and the new starting salary of $30,729.

For more information, contact 404-294-3431.

Date: Wednesday, August 4

Location: Augusta Regional Youth Detention Center , 3481 Mike Padgett Highway , Augusta, Ga.

, , Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Candidates interested in applying online may do so at any time by visiting DJJ’s Hiring Website.