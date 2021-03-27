Diversity & inclusion expert talks AAPI hate crimes, etc.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Anti-Asian hate crimes in 16 of the United States’ largest cities increased almost 150 percent from 2019-2020.

Since the pandemic began, the nonprofit group Stop AAPI Hate collected 3,795 first-person accounts of incidents ranging from casually racist comments to vicious assaults.

Shereen Anis is the CEO and founder of Representation Counts. She’s focused on educating the public on pressing issues of race while strongly advocating for women & people of color. She joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the rise in crimes and what can be done to stop APPI hate and improve racial equality across demographics.