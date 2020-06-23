Live Now
District Attorney Natalie Paine positive for COVID-19, encourages employees and colleagues to get tested

EVANS (WJBF) – Today, District Attorney Natalie Paine announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.

She has no symptoms and was tested as a precautionary measure after learning of possible exposures in the courthouse.  

She is encouraging employees in the District Attorney’s office and her work colleagues to get tested as well. 

“In light of my positive COVID-19 test, I am entering into self-isolation. During this time, I will work remotely and continue our efforts to keep local families safe.”

-District Attorney Natalie Paine

