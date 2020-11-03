District Attorney candidates talks crime, juvenile justice, drugs ahead of polls closing

It’s a battle to see who will best serve the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney seat.

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s a battle to see who can best stand up for Richmond, Columbia and Burke Counties in the Augusta Judicial Circuit Court District Attorney race.

We caught up with both Natalie Paine, the incumbent, and Jared Williams campaigning in Columbia County on Election Day.

NewsChannel 6’s Renetta DuBose asked, “Your stance on crime? What are you going to do to make it better?”

Paine replied, “We try to be firm and fair with our citizens. I think that it’s important to prosecute felonies, misdemeanors as they are written.”

Williams replied to the same question and said, “My Checks Over Stripes program is geared toward first time offenders who are going to get probation anyway. [The program] links them with jobs, life skills and their high school diploma.”

When it comes to juveniles, both Paine and Williams want to stop young people from making poor decisions before they reach the system.

“They really start in kindergarten,” Paine explained. “We have to have a more comprehensive approach to dealing with truancy, kids that are not going to school at all. Make sure that they get the support that they need.”

Williams said, “We need to be partnering with the community, with churches, with schools, with businesses, community leaders. Anything we can do to get to these kids early and often.”

Drugs tend to plague the CSRA from time to time and both candidates want to not just deal with those who distribute, but treat those who fall victim to it.

“We don’t have a long term residential facility here in Augusta that is affordable. So, a lot of times we have people who are suffering from drug addiction who are looking for answers and resources. They don’t have that option,” Paine said adding that she has partnered with 143 Ministries, which operates a drug treatment program using religious based principles in the CSRA.

“When someone has an addiction problem, they’re suffering from substance abuse disorder, we need to get them the help that they need. Now, the people who are pedaling that poison to them, that are selling them the drugs, we need to make sure that we have a dedicated, narco-trafficking division that deals with those people,” Williams said.

Both candidates, lose or win, said they will get some rest come tomorrow. We will be watching results to see who the next DA will be.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps