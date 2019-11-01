Dispatcher tells caller they cannot send ambulance. Company says response was a miscommunication

Someone listed as a “concerned citizen” tells NewsChannel 6 a 911 call was mishandled. The person says the dispatcher refused to dispatch an ambulance for a medical emergency. The ambulance company says the ambulance was on the way and the response from the dispatcher was simply a miscommunication.

The email was sent to NewsChannel 6 from “concerned citizen” with the headline “Gold Cross EMS Refuses to Dispatch Ambulance after 911 for Unconscious student at Augusta University.” It reads:

“On the evening of 10/27/19 a 911 call was placed for someone with a medical emergency at the Summerville Campus of Augusta University at 2500 Walton Way. When the call was transferred from 911 to Gold Cross EMS the dispatcher refuses to dispatch an ambulance to the unconscious student and instead instructs her to get off hospital property despite not being on hospital property. 911 recordings attached. Refusing to respond to a 911 call is a violation of the designated 911 provider status that is required under the zoning plan being battled between the city and Gold Cross. “ Email Sent to NewsChannel 6 from “concerned citizen.”

We contacted Gold Cross and the company tells us the situation was a miscommunication and an ambulance was en route. Below is a summary of their response:

We take all complaints very seriously. This situation was simply a miscommunication. There are certain rules related to ambulances picking up patients from hospitals; however, the dispatcher misunderstood this particular call. The woman who called 911 was talking to a call-taker. During the call, an ambulance was already en route. Within seconds of the initial call, Med 22 was assigned to the situation and was dispatched from the Baker Ave station. Also, a supervisor was aware of what happened and tried to intervene, but the caller had already chosen to cancel the request.

Gold Cross says they cannot discuss specific personnel matters, but they assure NewsChannel 6 the miscommunication was addressed.