AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The celebration of the century comes alive in Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate!

This monumental ice-skating spectacular returns to James Brown Arena from November 4-6, 2022, after four years.

Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana.

The wintry wonderland of Disney’s Frozen also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all.

Exciting moments from Disney•Pixar’s Finding Dory, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast will leave the whole family with memories to last a lifetime.

The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography and a breathtaking set.

With over 30 melodious masterpieces such as “Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata,” Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate is the ultimate Disney fan experience.

Families will join the fun in an exciting opening number that salutes Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as the original hosts of Disney On Ice in an unforgettable experience in your hometown!

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on August 23.

Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Performance Dates & Times

Friday, November 4 10:30 AM & 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 5 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 6 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

Click here to purchase tickets through the Augusta Entertainment Complex.